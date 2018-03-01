App
Feb 28, 2018 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate KNR Constructions; target of Rs 324: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on KNR Constructions has recommended accumulate rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 324 in its research report dated February 15, 2018.

Dolat Capital's report on KNR Constructions


KNR’s revenue grew 13.3% YoY in Q3FY18 to `4.3bn (8.6% below estimates) driven by execution in its key projects.The EBITDA margin expanded 762bps YoY to 22.7% (592bps above estimates) due to lower subcontracting costs and few projects are nearing completion having better margins. Depreciation amount increased 123.9% YoY to `371mn due to higher asset utilization for couple of irrigation projects which need to be executed over 1-1.5 years.

Outlook

We expect KNR to witness healthy revenue growth over FY17-20E, healthy margins and return ratios coupled with well managed balance sheet, comfortable working capital and low D:E. However, recent surge in stock price by 26% (last 3 months) leaves limited upside. Hence, we downgrade to Accumulate with a revised SOTP of `324 (Exhibit 1).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

