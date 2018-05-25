App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 25, 2018 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate KEI Industries; target of Rs 485: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on KEI Industries with a target price of Rs 485 in its research report dated May 18, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on KEI Industries


KEI numbers came ahead of estimates on all parameters. Product mix is now skewed towards the high growth potential segments leading to strong revenue and profitability growth. Volume growth for Q4FY18 was 17% and for the full year FY 18 was 18%. Brand development and distribution expansion will propel growth in retail segment. The strong macro demand in the cable related EPC segment is a game changer. Increase in proportion of the retail segment will keep working capital in control.


Outlook


The improving balance sheet is a result of the strong macro demand and getting the product mix right. We reiterate accumulate rating with a target price of ` 485.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #KEI Industries #Recommendations

