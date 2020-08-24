172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-kei-industries-target-of-rs-442-dolat-capital-2-5749851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 09:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate KEI Industries; target of Rs 442: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on KEI Industries with a target price of Rs 442 in its research report dated August 21, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on KEI Industries


The theme of resilience resounds across the KEI Industries Annual Report. It boasts of powering resilience through its strengths of having a large & diversified product portfolio, strong prequalification credentials, wide customer base, established relationships with institutions customers, robust distribution network, technology edge, strong balance sheet and experienced management.


Outlook


The company is also one of the few manufacturers of EHV (Extra High Voltage) cables and has strategically forward integrated into EPC services for power and transmission projects.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 24, 2020 09:53 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #KEI Industries #Recommendations

