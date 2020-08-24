Accumulate KEI Industries; target of Rs 442: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on KEI Industries

The theme of resilience resounds across the KEI Industries Annual Report. It boasts of powering resilience through its strengths of having a large & diversified product portfolio, strong prequalification credentials, wide customer base, established relationships with institutions customers, robust distribution network, technology edge, strong balance sheet and experienced management.

Outlook

The company is also one of the few manufacturers of EHV (Extra High Voltage) cables and has strategically forward integrated into EPC services for power and transmission projects.

