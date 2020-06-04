App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 08:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate KEI Industries; target of Rs 360: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on KEI Industries with a target price of Rs 360 in its research report dated June 02, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on KEI Industries


KEI Industries (KEI) results were below our estimates, due to sales lost in dealer segment in last 10 days of lockdown. Usually March month is a peak month for sales through dealer/distributor network. Cables division is expected to bounce back in H2FY21 considering the government push for rural electrification and metro transport. However, wires segment may see slow recovery due to slowdown in real estate sector. KEI’s focus has been on various brand building exercises and expanding its dealer network, as this sales channel offers higher brand stickiness as well as better margins and lower working capital requirement. However, in H1FY21 they will not spend much on brand building exercises. They expect dealer segment to grow by 8-10% as against a growth of 13% in FY20. Recovery will be seen coming sooner from Tier 2, Tier 3 cities. Distribution expansion will propel growth in the retail segment.



Outlook


The improvement in the balance sheet is a result of the strong macro demand and the optimal product mix. We recommend Accumulate, with a target price of Rs 360. (10x FY22E).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 4, 2020 08:44 am

Coronavirus pandemic | India's COVID-19 tally reaches 2.16 lakh with record spike of 9,304 cases

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead says Indian licensees free to price Remdesivir: Report

UN Chief says nations must uphold human dignity as COVID-19 impacts migrants, refugees

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

