English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are guiding small businesses through digital transformation and towards growth. Block your calendar on 12-May at 4pm.Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate KEI Industries; target of Rs 1273: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on KEI Industries with a target price of Rs 1273 in its research report dated May 10, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 12, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on KEI Industries


    We increase our FY23/FY24 earnings by 4%/5% and maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating on KEI Industries (KEI). With strong demand outlook despite inflationary environment, management predicted 18-20% topline growth in FY23, while maintained LT CAGR at 17-18%. Margin will be maintained in 10.5-11% range. We remain structurally positive on KEI for long term and believe the company is well placed to capture on wires & cables demand given 1) its increased Infra, Industrial, Railways, Housing & Solar activity 2) wide product portfolio 3) is amongst very few players having EHV cable capabilities 4) has sustained momentum in dealer network sales (40% of sales, targeted to reach 50% in next couple of years) and 5) tapped into rising export opportunities.


    Outlook


    We estimate Sales/PAT CAGR of 16%/ 23% over FY22-24E and value the stock at 20x FY24 EPS, then arrive at target price of Rs1,273 (vs Rs1,154 before).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #KEI Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 12, 2022 12:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.