Accumulate KEI Industries; target of Rs 1273: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on KEI Industries

We increase our FY23/FY24 earnings by 4%/5% and maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating on KEI Industries (KEI). With strong demand outlook despite inflationary environment, management predicted 18-20% topline growth in FY23, while maintained LT CAGR at 17-18%. Margin will be maintained in 10.5-11% range. We remain structurally positive on KEI for long term and believe the company is well placed to capture on wires & cables demand given 1) its increased Infra, Industrial, Railways, Housing & Solar activity 2) wide product portfolio 3) is amongst very few players having EHV cable capabilities 4) has sustained momentum in dealer network sales (40% of sales, targeted to reach 50% in next couple of years) and 5) tapped into rising export opportunities.

Outlook

We estimate Sales/PAT CAGR of 16%/ 23% over FY22-24E and value the stock at 20x FY24 EPS, then arrive at target price of Rs1,273 (vs Rs1,154 before).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More