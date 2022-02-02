MARKET NEWS

    Accumulate KEI Industries; target of Rs 1183: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on KEI Industries with a target price of Rs 1183 in its research report dated January 28, 2022.

    February 02, 2022 / 09:25 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on KEI Industries


    We cut our FY22 EPS by 1.1% largely due to RM inflation led margin pressure. However, we raise our FY23/FY24 EPS by 3.2%/ 5.1% given 1) strong demand environment & 2) smart recovery in margins aided by rising B2C mix. KEI remains optimistic of demand environment aided by rising govt/ pvt capex & sustained growth in B2C sales. 3Q margins were under pressure due to execution of pending orders, however, with no legacy orders in back log & pricing action, margins are expected to bounce back. We remain structurally positive on KEI for longer term given 1) increased Infra, Industrial, Railways, Housing & Solar activity 2) wide product portfolio 3) amongst very few players having EHV cable capabilities 4) sustained momentum in dealer network sales (41% of 9M sales, up 850bps) and 5) tapping into rising export opportunities.


    Outlook


    We estimate Sales/ PAT CAGR of 21.2%/ 27% over FY21-24E. We value the stock at 19x FY24 EPS (~27% discount to Polycab) and arrive at target price of Rs1,183. We maintain Accumulate rating and expect returns to be back ended given sharp run up (55%) over past 6 months.


    At 16:00 hrs KEI Industries was quoting at Rs 1,128.55, up Rs 30.65, or 2.79 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,135.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,108.20.


    It was trading with volumes of 25,511 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 31,070 shares, a decrease of -17.89 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.97 percent or Rs 21.20 at Rs 1,097.90.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,264.00 and 52-week low Rs 450.00 on 06 December, 2021 and 24 February, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 10.72 percent below its 52-week high and 150.79 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 10,168.85 crore.


     For all recommendations reportclick here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #KEI Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 09:21 pm
