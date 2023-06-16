Accumulate KEC International; target of Rs 578: Prabhudas Lilladher

accumulate

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on KEC International

We attended KEC analyst meet wherein the management highlighted that traction continues from both T&D (domestic as well as international markets) and Civil segment. Company will continue to focus on revenue growth, profitability and better working capital management. Tender pipeline stands at ~Rs1trn. Margins are expected to gradually improve from H1FY24 and likely to reach ~7% in FY24 with completion of legacy orders and improvement in SAE performance. Order book including L1 stands strong at ~Rs340bn as on FY23. Given strong order book position management will be selective in bidding orders and only bid for order with minimum margin threshold and cash flow visibility. Management guided revenue of Rs200bn, with order inflow of Rs250bn and EBITDA margin of ~7% for FY24. We remain positive on KEC for long term given its 1) strong OB, 2) healthy execution momentum, 3) strong T&D outlook and 4) revenue visibility from non-T&D segments like Civil, Railways, Oil & Gas etc. We revise our estimate by ~3.4% for FY25, driven by strong tender pipeline in T&D (domestic & international), strong traction in Civil segment and focus on international markets for non T&D segment.



Outlook

The stock is trading at PE of 26.4x/12.4x FY24/25E. Maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating on stock with revised TP of Rs578 (Rs559 earlier), valuing it at 13x FY25E.

