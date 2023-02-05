Accumulate KEC International; target of Rs 500: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on KEC International

We revise our EPS estimates by -55.1%/-6.4%/+1.1% for FY23/24/25, factoring in near term challenges on margins front, despite decent revenue visibility given healthy order inflow outlook. However, picking out of legacy orders to lead gradual improvement in margins, sequentially. KEC International (KEC) reported mixed quarterly performance with revenue growing 31% YoY, while EBITDA margin contracted by 259bps YoY (due to execution of legacy order and SAE performance). Margins are likely to revive from Q4FY24 (75-100bps) with completion of SAE projects and execution of newer orders. Net debt and working capital are expected to improve, led by better cash collections and expected breakeven in SAE. Management is confident to achieve ~20% revenue growth with order inflows of ~Rs200bn for FY23.



Outlook

We remain positive on KEC for long term given its 1) strong OB, 2) healthy execution momentum, 3) strong T&D outlook and 4) strong revenue visibility from non-T&D segments like Civil, Railways, Oil & Gas etc., once margins normalize. The stock is trading at PE of 16.7x/11.4x FY24/25E. Maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating with TP of Rs500 (Rs495 earlier).

