English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate KEC International; target of Rs 500: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on KEC International with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated February 01, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 05, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on KEC International

    We revise our EPS estimates by -55.1%/-6.4%/+1.1% for FY23/24/25, factoring in near term challenges on margins front, despite decent revenue visibility given healthy order inflow outlook. However, picking out of legacy orders to lead gradual improvement in margins, sequentially. KEC International (KEC) reported mixed quarterly performance with revenue growing 31% YoY, while EBITDA margin contracted by 259bps YoY (due to execution of legacy order and SAE performance). Margins are likely to revive from Q4FY24 (75-100bps) with completion of SAE projects and execution of newer orders. Net debt and working capital are expected to improve, led by better cash collections and expected breakeven in SAE. Management is confident to achieve ~20% revenue growth with order inflows of ~Rs200bn for FY23.


    Outlook

    We remain positive on KEC for long term given its 1) strong OB, 2) healthy execution momentum, 3) strong T&D outlook and 4) strong revenue visibility from non-T&D segments like Civil, Railways, Oil & Gas etc., once margins normalize. The stock is trading at PE of 16.7x/11.4x FY24/25E. Maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating with TP of Rs500 (Rs495 earlier).