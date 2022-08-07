English
    Accumulate KEC International; target of Rs 473: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on KEC International with a target price of Rs 473 in its research report dated August 04, 2022.

    August 07, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on KEC International


    KEC International (KEC) reported a mixed quarterly performance. Revenue grew 30.6% YoY led by better execution, while EBITDA margin contracted 122bps YoY to 5.1% due to higher commodity prices, elevated logistics cost and losses in SAE Brazil. Margin pressures likely to continue in Q2FY23 and start improving from Q3FY23 onwards, owing to softening commodity prices, completion of legacy EPC orders in SAE and execution of recently bagged orders. Net debt increased to Rs34.2bn in Q1FY23 vs Rs25.3bn in Q1FY22, owing to elevated borrowings in SAE Brazil. Working capital days were elevated at 148 days in Q1FY23, due to funding in SAE, higher receivables in T&D and Railway segment due to back ended payment terms in few projects. However, net debt and working capital situation is expected to improve from Q3FY23, owing to better collections and expected break even in SAE. Tender pipeline remains healthy at Rs1.1trn comprising of Domestic T&D (Rs350bn), Civil (Rs300bn), Railways (Rs170bn) and T&D opportunity in MENA region (Rs200bn). We remain long term positive on KEC given its 1) strong OB, 2) healthy execution momentum, 3) strong domestic & international T&D outlook and 4) strong growth visibility from non-T&D segments like Civil, Railways, Oil & Gas etc.



    Outlook


    Factoring in expected margins revival in coming quarters across key segments and healthy tender pipeline, we revise our EPS estimates upwards by 4.8% for FY24E. The stock is trading at PE of 20.7x/12.2x FY23/24E. Maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating with revised TP of Rs473 (Rs451 earlier) valuing it at PE of 13x FY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 7, 2022 01:29 pm
