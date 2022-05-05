Accumulate KEC International; target of Rs 451: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on KEC International

KEC International (KECI) reported weak Q4FY22 performance, with consolidated revenue declining 2% YoY and EBITDA margin contracting by 224bps YoY to 5.9%. Margins are expected to remain under pressure for couple of quarters on account of slippage of losses in SAE legacy orders to H1FY23, coupled with continued higher commodity and freight cost. However, margin will gradually improve from H2FY23 with SAE legacy order getting completed, increasing share of new contracts in order book mix (factoring in recent commodity prices) and execution picking up in domestic T&D. Tender pipeline remains strong at Rs1,250bn from international & domestic T&D, Railways, Civil and additionally international geographies like Middle East (ME), SAARC and America. Given healthy order book, management has guided revenue growth of ~15% and order inflow of ~Rs200bn on back of strong tender pipeline for FY23. We believe 1) strong OB, 2) improvement in execution momentum, 3) strong international T&D outlook, 4) likely revival in domestic T&D and 5) strong growth visibility from non T&D segments like Civil, Railways etc. augur well for KEC in long run.

Outlook

However, factoring near term concern on execution slowdown in domestic T&D, higher commodity & freight cost, increasing interest cost and continued losses in SAE, we cut down our earnings estimate by 23%/19% for FY23/FY24. The stock is trading at PE of 16.7x/10.8x FY23/FY24E. We maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating on stock with revised TP of Rs451 (Rs559 earlier).

