Accumulate KEC International; target of Rs 451: Prabhudas Lilladher

KEC International’s (KEC) FY22 annual report analysis suggests that Non Transmission and Distribution (T&D) segments likely to be key growth driver going forward, specially driven by Civil and Railway segments, while T&D segment will be driven by international orders. Within T&D segment, KEC strengthened its position in India, SAARC, UAE, Saudi Arabia etc. with healthy order inflows. Railways segment has deepened its presence in technology-enabled areas of Urban Infrastructure with new orders in metro electrification, overhead electrification, third rail, power supply systems and track laying. Civil segment forayed into the public spaces segment with maiden orders to construct an airport and a high court complex. Cables continued its focus on new product development and has commercialized new cables for railways and large private utility. It has accelerated Oil & Gas (O&G) business by acquisition of Spur Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. We believe government spending on infrastructure will continue, thereby translating into healthy ordering activity across sectors such as transmission & distribution, railways, metros, water infrastructure etc.



KEC is well placed to capitalize on this opportunity given 1) its presence across various business verticals, 2) strong OB position, 3) healthy execution track record and 4) strong management capability. The stock is currently trading at PE of 18.5x/12x FY23/24E. We maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating on stock with TP of Rs 451 (same as earlier) valuing it at PE of 13x FY24E.

