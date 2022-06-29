English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate KEC International; target of Rs 451: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on KEC International with a target price of Rs 451 in its research report dated June- 29, 2022.

    Broker Research
    June 29, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on KEC International


    KEC International’s (KEC) FY22 annual report analysis suggests that Non Transmission and Distribution (T&D) segments likely to be key growth driver going forward, specially driven by Civil and Railway segments, while T&D segment will be driven by international orders. Within T&D segment, KEC strengthened its position in India, SAARC, UAE, Saudi Arabia etc. with healthy order inflows. Railways segment has deepened its presence in technology-enabled areas of Urban Infrastructure with new orders in metro electrification, overhead electrification, third rail, power supply systems and track laying. Civil segment forayed into the public spaces segment with maiden orders to construct an airport and a high court complex. Cables continued its focus on new product development and has commercialized new cables for railways and large private utility. It has accelerated Oil & Gas (O&G) business by acquisition of Spur Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. We believe government spending on infrastructure will continue, thereby translating into healthy ordering activity across sectors such as transmission & distribution, railways, metros, water infrastructure etc.



    Outlook


    KEC is well placed to capitalize on this opportunity given 1) its presence across various business verticals, 2) strong OB position, 3) healthy execution track record and 4) strong management capability. The stock is currently trading at PE of 18.5x/12x FY23/24E. We maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating on stock with TP of Rs 451 (same as earlier) valuing it at PE of 13x FY24E.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 15:32 hrs KEC International was quoting at Rs 400.70, down Rs 14.35, or 3.46 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 415.05 and an intraday low of Rs 395.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 19,266 shares, compared to its thirty day average of shares, a decrease of percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.40 percent or Rs 5.90 at Rs 415.05.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 550.00 and 52-week low Rs 345.15 on 26 October, 2021 and 12 May, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 27.15 percent below its 52-week high and 16.09 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 10,301.53 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #KEC International #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 29, 2022 03:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.