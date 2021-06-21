MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Accumulate KEC International target of Rs 420: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on KEC International with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated June 17, 2021.

Broker Research
June 21, 2021 / 03:24 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on KEC International


We attended analyst meet of KEC International hosted by Mr. Vimal Kejriwal – MD & CEO and Mr. Rajeev Aggarwal (CFO) to gain insights and opportunity size on various business verticals. With government’s thrust on infrastructure spending through programs such as NIP’s, tendering pipeline remains strong with Rs650bn plus bid pipeline across segments. In international markets, management is seeing good traction in orders from MENA, Africa, SAARC and South East Asia regions. For domestic segment, although ordering pipeline remains healthy, yet some delay in order finalization has been witnessed. Key segments such as Railways (Metros), Civil, urban infra, T&D space, water and Solar would be on focus going ahead.



Outlook


The stock is currently trading at 14.9x/11.9x FY22/23E. We maintain ‘ACCUMULATE’ rating with TP of Rs420 (same as earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Accumulate #KEC International #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Jun 21, 2021 03:24 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Business Not As Usual

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Business Not As Usual

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.