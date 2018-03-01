App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Feb 27, 2018 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate KEC International; target of Rs 406: Geojit

Geojit recommended accumulate rating on KEC International with a target price of Rs 406 in its research report dated February 14, 2018.

Geojit's research report on KEC International


KEC International Limited (KEC) is a global infrastructure Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of Power T&D, Cables, Railways and Water & Renewable.  Q3FY18 revenue grew by 26% YoY (above estimate) led by ramp up in execution in T&D and railway segment.  Q3FY18/9MFY18 Adj. PAT grew by 79%/67% YoY respectively led by strong operational performance and lower depreciation & tax outgo.  EBITDA margin improved by 64bps YoY to 10.2% despite a reduction of 420bps YoY in gross margin.  Order book grew by 53% YoY supported by 105% YoY rise in new orders, mainly from T&D, SAE & railway.


Outlook
We increase FY18/19E PAT estimate by 5%/3% respectively led by improvement in execution & margins.  We roll over our target price to FY20E EPS based on a P/E of 16x and assign ‘Accumulate’ rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Geojit #KEC International #Recommendations

