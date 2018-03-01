Accumulate KEC International; target of Rs 406: Geojit

Geojit's research report on KEC International

KEC International Limited (KEC) is a global infrastructure Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of Power T&D, Cables, Railways and Water & Renewable. Q3FY18 revenue grew by 26% YoY (above estimate) led by ramp up in execution in T&D and railway segment. Q3FY18/9MFY18 Adj. PAT grew by 79%/67% YoY respectively led by strong operational performance and lower depreciation & tax outgo. EBITDA margin improved by 64bps YoY to 10.2% despite a reduction of 420bps YoY in gross margin. Order book grew by 53% YoY supported by 105% YoY rise in new orders, mainly from T&D, SAE & railway.

Outlook

We increase FY18/19E PAT estimate by 5%/3% respectively led by improvement in execution & margins. We roll over our target price to FY20E EPS based on a P/E of 16x and assign ‘Accumulate’ rating.

