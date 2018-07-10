App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate KEC International; target of Rs 390: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on KEC International with a target price of Rs 390 in its research report dated July 06, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on KEC International

FY18 was a strong year despite facing challenges regarding GST implementation in 1HFY18 with revenue at ` 100.9bn grew by 15.3% YoY as EBIDTA grew by 23% to ~ ` 10bn and PAT grew by 1.5x to ` 4.6bn. Overall order book was up 37% given the strong capex environment in power transmission and rail electrification projects.

Outlook

The management expects to double its revenues from railway segment with margins moving closer to T&D. There is focus on reducing interest cost and debt along with better W.C management. We see 16% revenue CAGR over FY18-20E. We maintain our Accumulate rating with TP ` 390 based on target multiple of 15xFY20E.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 10, 2018 03:35 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #KEC International #Recommendations

