Accumulate Karur Vysya Bank; target of Rs 83: KR Choksey

KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Karur Vysya Bank with a target price of Rs 83 in its research report dated May 17, 2019.
KR Choksey's research report on Karur Vysya Bank
Advances grew during Q4FY19 at 8.4% YoY/1.71% QoQ. Deposit mobilization was slow with a growth of 5.2% YoY/2.1% QoQ. NII at INR 619 Cr. is down 3.7% YoY/ up 6.6% QoQ. NIMs stood at 3.89%, a decline of 24 bps YoY/ up 32 bps QoQ. Total Income at INR 892 Cr. is up 4.7% YoY/6.1% QoQ. PPOP at INR 465 Cr is down 3.1% YoY/ up 9.4% QoQ on back of declining NIMs. The bank has provided for INR 352 Cr of net provisions during the quarter, down 10.6% YoY/ down 12% QoQ translating in credit costs of 4.18%, an increase of 174 bps YoY / 1 bps QoQ. Asset quality improved with GNPAs at 8.79%, increasing by 223 bps YoY / 30 bps QoQ while NNPAs at 4.98% was 82 bps higher on annual basis and 1 bps better sequentially. PCR stood at 56.9%. PAT at INR 60 Cr is up by 18% YoY/ 183% QoQ, translating into ROA of 0.35% on account of lowering of provisions. The board declared dividend of INR 0.60 per equity share of face value of INR2 for FY19.
Outlook
Karur Vysya Bank is currently trading at a P/Adj.BV multiple of 0.90x/0.81x on FY20E/FY21E adj. book value and we expect the valuation discount for the bank to continue on the back of weak ROE outlook (average 4.8% for FY20/21). We apply a P/Adj.BV multiple of 1.3x to the FY21 adj. BVPS of INR 66 to arrive at a target price of INR 83 per share, an upside of 10.6% over the CMP. Accordingly, we assign an “Accumulate” rating.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.