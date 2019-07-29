App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 05:12 PM IST

Accumulate Karur Vysya Bank; target of Rs 73: KRChoksey

KRChoksey recommended Accumulate rating on Karur Vysya Bank with a target price of Rs 73 in its research report dated July 26, 2019.

KRChoksey's research report on Karur Vysya Bank


Muted balance sheet growth with Advances increasing 3% YoY and Deposits growing 7% YoY. NII at INR 584 Cr. It was almost flat YoY/ (down by 5.7% QoQ). Non-Interest Income was up 5.9% YoY basis (down 0.96% QoQ). Total Income at INR 854 Cr. is up 1.8% YoY/ down by 4.25% QoQ; PPOP at INR 445 Cr. is down by 3.15% YoY/ 4.23% QoQ. The bank has provided for INR 330 Cr. as provisions during the quarter, down by 21.9% YoY/ 6.35% QoQ. Asset quality fell with GNPAs at 9.17%, increasing by 173 bps YoY / 38bps QoQ while NNPAs at 4.94% went up by 44 bps YoY / down 4 bps QoQ. PCR stood at 59.1% for Q1 FY20. PAT at INR 73 Cr. is up 58.8% YoY/ 21.5% QoQ, translating into annualized ROA of 0.4%. Overall, the bank is still reeling under stress from its corporate exposure and a shift towards retail is yet to make any meaningful impact.


Outlook


We apply a P/Adj.BV multiple of 1.1x to the FY21 adj. BVPS of INR 66 to arrive at a revised target price of INR 73 per share, an upside of 10.4% over the CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate an “ACCUMULATE” rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 29, 2019 05:12 pm

tags #Buy #Karur Vysya Bank #KRChoksey #Recommendations

