Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Kansai Nerolac Paints; target of Rs 549: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Kansai Nerolac Paints with a target price of Rs 549 in its research report dated July 20, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kansai Nerolac Paints


Kansai has sustained 15% volume growth but reported flattish PAT as higher input costs have dented gross margins by 160bps.  Decorative demand outlook remains strong led by 1) huge untapped demand in tier 2/3 cities and rural India 2) reduction in painting cycles and 3) strong housing push by the GOI. Industrial paints outlook is improving with strong pickup in Commercial vehicles, Tractors, Durables and infra/industrial activity. Crude prices are estimated to have peaked out however INR depreciation still persists which can have an impact on margins in the coming quarters. Kansai has commissioned industrial paint unit in Gujarat and a decorative paints unit in Punjab will start production in FY19 which will support volumes. We estimate CAGR of 14% in volumes, 17.7% in revenues and 16.9% in PAT over FY18-20. Kansai is currently trading at 36.7xFY20 EPS.


Outlook
We rollover and value the stock at 40xJune20 EPS of Rs13.7 and arrive at a target price of Rs549 (Rs526 earlier). We believe current input cost scenario provides an opportunity to accumulate stock for medium to long term gains. Retain Accumulate.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

