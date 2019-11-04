Accumulate Kansai Nerolac Paints; target of Rs 548: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kansai Nerolac Paints

Kansai reported 3.9% sales decline as automotive paints volumes declined by ~30% despite double digit volume growth in decorative paints. Though decorative paint business has slowed down QoQ (prolonged monsoons, flooding in key states and lower off-take in Kashmir - KNPL has 60% share), structural drivers like shift towards organized sector, housing push in Tier2/3 cities and shorter painting cycle. We believe that demand in Auto sector has bottomed out and is likely to see slow up-tick, however post festival season trend needs to be watched out for given liquidity concerns and uncertainty over BSVI implementation. We believe that relatively stable input costs and lower contribution from industrial segment shall enable 210bps gross margin expansion in FY20. We increase our FY20 and FY21 EPS by 8.3% and 2.9% respectively mainly led by one-time deferred tax benefit in FY20. We estimate 10.7% sales CAGR over FY19-22 with 5.1% sales growth in FY20 with double digit volume growth in Decorative paints and double digit volume decline in Automotive paints.

Outlook

We estimate 17.6% Adj. PAT CAGR over FY19-22 (12.5% PBT CAGR) and value the stock at 41xSept21 EPS of Rs12.2 to arrive at a target price of Rs548 (earlier 507 at 40xJune21). Retain Accumulate.

