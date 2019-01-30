App
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 12:34 PM IST

Accumulate Kansai Nerolac Paints; target of Rs 498: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Kansai Nerolac Paints with a target price of Rs 498 in its research report dated January 29, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kansai Nerolac Paints


We retain positive view and Accumulate rating on Kansai given strong decorative volume growth of 21% despite 10% volume growth in Industrial paints and gross margin decline of 550bps YoY and 200Bps QoQ. We believe that Inputs cost pressures have peaked out and expect QoQ margin expansion to set in from 4Q led by decline in crude linked inputs, 3.25% price increase in decorative paints and relatively stable USD/INR. Decorative paints demand remains strong and benefits of decline in GST rates is likely to enable gradual shift from unorganized (35% of market) to organized, even as long term growth drivers (Tier2/3 cities, lower painting cycle, housing push) remain intact. Industrial led by automotive paints might remain under pressure in near term, although we might be close to bottom over there.


Outlook


We believe current input cost scenario provides an opportunity to accumulate stock for medium to long term gains. Retain Accumulate.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 30, 2019 12:19 pm

tags #Accumulate #Kansai Nerolac Paints #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

