Accumulate Kansai Nerolac Paints; target of Rs 479: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Kansai Nerolac Paints with a target price of Rs 479 in its research report dated July 29, 2019.
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kansai Nerolac Paints
Kansai remains optimistic on decorative paints to continue the demand momentum in the near future given 1) shift towards organised sector 2) lower base in 2Q 3) early Diwali this year and 4) 0.5-0.6% price cuts in enamel paints. Structural levers of growth in decorative paints (shift to organised sector, housing push in Tier2/3 cities, lower painting cycle) remains intact which will enable double digit volume growth in coming years.
Outlook
We value the stock at 40xJune21 EPS of Rs12 and arrive at a target price of Rs479 (earlier 464 at 40xFY21). We believe current scenario provides an opportunity to accumulate stock for medium to long term gains, although returns will be back ended. Retain Accumulate.
