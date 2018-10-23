App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Kansai Nerolac Paints; target of Rs 474: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Kansai Nerolac Paints with a target price of Rs 474 in its research report dated October 22, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kansai Nerolac Paints


We are cutting our FY19 and FY20 EPS by 16% and 19.1% respectively following 1) muted volume growth of 9% (lowest since demonetization) in 2Q 2) slow festival season sales in automobiles (~30% sales from auto paints) 3) sustained margin pressures led by rising crude prices and depreciating INR and 4) delay in getting price increases in auto and industrial paints. However, we remain positive on the structural story of KNPL in both decorative and industrial paints. We believe current slowdown is temporary and expect gradual recovery in demand. Kansai has taken 2.4% price increase in Decorative paints and is negotiating for more price increase in industrials (2% already taken), 3QFY19 could see full impact of crude and currency impact.


Outlook


We estimate 4.5% decline in FY19 EPS but estimate a CAGR of 14.4% in revenues and 19.3% in Adj. PAT over FY19-21. We value the stock at 40xSept20 EPS of Rs11.9 and arrive at a target price of Rs474 (Rs549 earlier). We believe current volatile scenario provides an opportunity to accumulate stock for medium to long term gains. Retain Accumulate.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 03:57 pm

tags #Buy #Kansai Nerolac Paints #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.