Accumulate Kansai Nerolac Paints; target of Rs 474: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kansai Nerolac Paints

We are cutting our FY19 and FY20 EPS by 16% and 19.1% respectively following 1) muted volume growth of 9% (lowest since demonetization) in 2Q 2) slow festival season sales in automobiles (~30% sales from auto paints) 3) sustained margin pressures led by rising crude prices and depreciating INR and 4) delay in getting price increases in auto and industrial paints. However, we remain positive on the structural story of KNPL in both decorative and industrial paints. We believe current slowdown is temporary and expect gradual recovery in demand. Kansai has taken 2.4% price increase in Decorative paints and is negotiating for more price increase in industrials (2% already taken), 3QFY19 could see full impact of crude and currency impact.

Outlook

We estimate 4.5% decline in FY19 EPS but estimate a CAGR of 14.4% in revenues and 19.3% in Adj. PAT over FY19-21. We value the stock at 40xSept20 EPS of Rs11.9 and arrive at a target price of Rs474 (Rs549 earlier). We believe current volatile scenario provides an opportunity to accumulate stock for medium to long term gains. Retain Accumulate.

