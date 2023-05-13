English
    Accumulate Kansai Nerolac Paints; target of Rs 459: Geojit

    Geojit recommended reduce rating on Kansai Nerolac Paints with a target price of Rs 459 in its research report dated May 12, 2023.

    May 13, 2023 / 10:14 PM IST
    reduce

    reduce

     
     
    Geojit's research report on Kansai Nerolac Paints

    Kansai Nerolac Paints (KNPL) is the market leader in industrial paints and the third largest decorative paint company in India. In Q4FY23, top-line grew by 13% YoY, led by healthy demand in the industrial paints and decorative segment. Gross margin improved by 397bps YoY to 31.9% owing to price hike in industrial paints and benign raw material prices. EBITDA margin improved by 424bps YoY to 9.7% in Q4FY23. The decorative and industrial paints volume grew by double digit due to new product launches and strong demand from automotive OEMs. The management is focusing to improve its market share in decorative business and expects the segment to grow faster than industrial paints.


    Outlook

    We expect margins to improve in the coming quarters on account of price hikes from auto OEMs and a fall in input prices. We reiterate Accumulate rating and value KNPL at 32x on FY25E EPS with a target price of Rs. 459.

