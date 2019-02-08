Accumulate Kalpataru Power; target of Rs 435: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Kalpataru Power

Q3 was a strong quarter, and management increased its FY19 revenue guidance from 15% to 20%. The order pipeline is also strong with T&D orders from SEBs after the elections, rail electrification drive and pipeline projects as well as a robust international order book.

Outlook

We expect an earnings growth of ~18% over FY18-21E for the company and hence re-iterate an Accumulate with a SOTP of ` 435, as we roll forward our estimates to FY21.

