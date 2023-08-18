Accumulate Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 1610: Geojit

Accumulate

Geojit's research report on Kajaria Ceramics

Kajaria Ceramics Limited manufactures glazed and unglazed ceramic tiles. It sells its products in India and also exports to other countries. In Q1FY24, its revenue grew 5.6% YoY to Rs. 1,064cr, led by higher sales volume (+7.2% YoY). EBITDA grew 10.2% YoY to Rs. 169cr, and margin expanded 70 bps YoY to 15.9%. A reduction in fuel and power costs supported EBITDA growth and margin expansion. Demand growth from September onwards, owing to a recovery in construction activities, as well as demand from home renovations, will support topline growth. An easing in gas prices, and operational efficiency would support EBITDA margin expansion. Moreover, the stock is trading at 38x P/E of FY25. This is lower than 3 years average P/E of 41x.

Outlook

Hence, we maintained our ACCUMULATE rating on the stock, with a rolled forward target price of Rs. 1,610 based on 42x FY25E adjusted earnings per share (EPS).

