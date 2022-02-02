MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate Jyothy Labs target of Rs 165: Geojit

    Geojit recommended Accumulate rating on Jyothy Labs with a target price of Rs 165 in its research report dated January 28, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 02, 2022 / 08:48 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Geojit's research report on Jyothy Labs


    Jyothy Laboratories Ltd (JLL) is an Indian FMCG player with products across Fabric care, Dishwashing, Mosquito repellents & Personal Care. We revised down our target to Rs165 (from Rs.190) due to short-term pressure on margins but maintain Accumulate rating given healthy topline growth, and recent correction in stock price. Q3FY22 revenue grew by 13%YoY (2Yr cagr of 13% from pre-covid period), aided by volume growth (+7% YoY) and price hike. Growth was healthy across all major segments, Fabric care (19%YoY), Dishwash (11%), and Household Insecticides at 10%YoY. Personal care growth was flat YoY on a very high base (+48% in Q3FY21). Improved mobility in urban areas aided improvement in Modern Trade (MT) channel and Canteen Stores Department (CSD) sales. However, resurgence of Covid cases may impact footfalls in the short-term. EBITDA margin declined by 540bps YoY to 11.3% (Vs.11.4% in Q2FY22 & 12% in Q1FY22) due to 710bps reduction in Gross margin on account of sharp increase in input prices. Some input prices have peaked out, but some are still at higher levels. We factor revenue/earnings to grow at ~12%/13% CAGR over FY21-24E and value JLL at 24x FY23 P/E. .



    Outlook


    We maintain Accumulate rating considering recent correction in the stock price with a revised Target of Rs.165 (earlier Rs.190) based on 24x FY23E EPS.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info on Trent


    At 16:00 hrs Jyothy Labs was quoting at Rs 140.40, down Rs 0.70, or 0.50 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 144.05 and an intraday low of Rs 140.40.


    It was trading with volumes of 11,795 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 39,587 shares, a decrease of -70.20 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.11 percent or Rs 0.15 at Rs 141.10.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 187.20 and 52-week low Rs 133.00 on 06 July, 2021 and 25 January, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 25 percent below its 52-week high and 5.56 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 5,155.61 crore.


     For all recommendations reportclick here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #Geojit #Jyothy Labs #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 08:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.