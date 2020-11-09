172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-jyothy-labs-target-of-rs-163-geojit-6088591.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Jyothy Labs; target of Rs 163: Geojit

Geojit recommended accumulate rating on Jyothy Labs with a target price of Rs 163 in its research report dated November 06, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit's research report on Jyothy Labs


For Q2FY20, revenue grew by 6%YoY amidst challenges, mainly supported by volume growth in General Trade (GT) and E-Com channels. The growth was across all segments except Fabric care (de-grew by 12%YoY). Dishwash grew by 24%, Household Insecticides by 23% and Personal care by14.5% on YoY basis. EBITDA margin improved by 70bps YoY to 17.3% aided by 130bps improvement in gross margin. The operations are improving gradually with more relaxations in the restrictions. We factor revenue/earnings to grow at ~10%/21% CAGR over FY20-22E and value JLL at 25x FY22 P/E.



Outlook


Jyothy Laboratories Ltd (JLL) is an Indian FMCG player with products across Fabric care, Dishwashing, Mosquito repellents & Personal Care. We maintain Accumulate rating on JLL with a revised target of Rs163, given healthy performance and improving demand.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 9, 2020 01:39 pm

tags #Accumulate #Geojit #Jyothy Labs #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.