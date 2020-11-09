Accumulate Jyothy Labs; target of Rs 163: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Jyothy Labs

For Q2FY20, revenue grew by 6%YoY amidst challenges, mainly supported by volume growth in General Trade (GT) and E-Com channels. The growth was across all segments except Fabric care (de-grew by 12%YoY). Dishwash grew by 24%, Household Insecticides by 23% and Personal care by14.5% on YoY basis. EBITDA margin improved by 70bps YoY to 17.3% aided by 130bps improvement in gross margin. The operations are improving gradually with more relaxations in the restrictions. We factor revenue/earnings to grow at ~10%/21% CAGR over FY20-22E and value JLL at 25x FY22 P/E.

Outlook

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd (JLL) is an Indian FMCG player with products across Fabric care, Dishwashing, Mosquito repellents & Personal Care. We maintain Accumulate rating on JLL with a revised target of Rs163, given healthy performance and improving demand.

