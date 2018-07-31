Accumulate Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 800: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Jubilant Life Sciences

JOL sales, EBITDA and PAT missed our estimates by 9%, 2% and 7% in Q1FY19. JOL's below-par performance was caused by lower demand of its vitamin-B3 products which led to adj. sales growth of 13% YoY. Pharma (ex-Triad) and LSI businesses grew by 15% each along with research service business growth of 12% YoY. Adj. EBITDA margin of JOL was 21.5%, including margins of Pharma and LSI of 29% and 13% respectively. With 30% effective tax rate, PAT grew by 31% QoQ.

Outlook

Our estimates of sales and PAT decline by average 6% and 14% due to higher impact of vitamins in profitability. Our SOTP valuations of EV/EBITDA of pharma and LSI derives TP of Rs880. We maintain 'Accumulate' while reduce TP (to Rs880) by 6%.

