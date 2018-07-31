App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 800: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Jubilant Life Sciences with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated July 27, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Jubilant Life Sciences


JOL sales, EBITDA and PAT missed our estimates by 9%, 2% and 7% in Q1FY19. JOL's below-par performance was caused by lower demand of its vitamin-B3 products which led to adj. sales growth of 13% YoY. Pharma (ex-Triad) and LSI businesses grew by 15% each along with research service business growth of 12% YoY. Adj. EBITDA margin of JOL was 21.5%, including margins of Pharma and LSI of 29% and 13% respectively. With 30% effective tax rate, PAT grew by 31% QoQ.


Outlook


Our estimates of sales and PAT decline by average 6% and 14% due to higher impact of vitamins in profitability. Our SOTP valuations of EV/EBITDA of pharma and LSI derives TP of Rs880. We maintain 'Accumulate' while reduce TP (to Rs880) by 6%.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:10 pm

tags #Buy #Jubilant Life Sciences #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

