you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 723: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Jubilant Life Sciences with a target price of Rs 723 in its research report dated October 22, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Jubilant Life Sciences


JOL sales, EBITDA and PAT outperformed our estimates by 4%, 3% and 6% YoY in Q2FY19 on the back of higher sales of low-margin chemical business. JOL's EBITDA margin reduced by 130bps QoQ due to lower demand and price of Vitamin-B3 business in Nutritional Ingredient segment. Pharma (ex-Triad) and LSI businesses grew by 16% and 20% YoY respectively. EBITDA margin of JOL was 19%, including margins of Pharma and LSI of 27% and 12% respectively. With 30% effective tax rate, PAT grew by 67% YoY.


Outlook


We derive our target price of Rs723 and implies 11% upside at current valuations. We maintain 'Accumulate'


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 23, 2018 03:57 pm

tags #Buy #Jubilant Life Sciences #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

