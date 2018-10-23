Accumulate Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 723: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Jubilant Life Sciences

JOL sales, EBITDA and PAT outperformed our estimates by 4%, 3% and 6% YoY in Q2FY19 on the back of higher sales of low-margin chemical business. JOL's EBITDA margin reduced by 130bps QoQ due to lower demand and price of Vitamin-B3 business in Nutritional Ingredient segment. Pharma (ex-Triad) and LSI businesses grew by 16% and 20% YoY respectively. EBITDA margin of JOL was 19%, including margins of Pharma and LSI of 27% and 12% respectively. With 30% effective tax rate, PAT grew by 67% YoY.

Outlook

We derive our target price of Rs723 and implies 11% upside at current valuations. We maintain 'Accumulate'

