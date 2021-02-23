English
Accumulate Jubilant FoodWorks; target of Rs 3261: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Jubilant FoodWorks with a target price of Rs 3261 in its research report dated February 22, 2021.

February 23, 2021 / 02:32 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Jubilant FoodWorks


JUBI’s acquisition of Dp Eurasia through 32.8% controlling stake in Fide Foods Systems marks its entry in Europe with leadership in Turkey and No3 position in Russia. We believe JUBI will be able to drive benefits in long term given 1) Familiraity to operate Dominos in India 2) Asset light business model with more focus on franchisee operations 3) scope to grow in Russia and Turkey with potential of 1500/900 stores 4) synergy benefits in RM procurement and digital/technology. We believe addition of these territories literally doubles addressable market and adds new growth avenues in long term.



Outlook


We belive acquisition at 7.5x EV/EBITDA (trailing) as against 43.2x EV/EBITDA (FY21) for JUBI is attractive. We are raising our DCF based TP to Rs 3261 (earlier Rs 2941). Retain Accumulate.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Accumulate #Jubilant Foodworks #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Feb 23, 2021 02:32 pm

