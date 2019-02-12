Present
Stocks
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Jubilant FoodWorks; target of Rs 1467: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Jubilant FoodWorks with a target price of Rs 1467 in its research report dated February 05, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Jubilant FoodWorks


We are downgrading FY20 and FY21 EPS of JUBI by 1.6% post imposition of 0.25% royalty from FY20 on brand jubilant by the promoter group, which is payable to Jubilant Enpro. We estimate that it will reduce estimated profits for FY20 and FY21 by Rs65.5mn and Rs76.8mn, i.e 1.6% of estimates. We believe that JUBI main USP is brands like Dominos and Dunkin Donuts, so we are unsure of the value which brand Jubilant contributes to the company. However we believe that it is not a solitary case and we have seen Tata Group charge for brands and Wadia Group charge Britannia for shared services. JUBI trades at 18.2xFY21 EV/ EBIDTA and 33.8xFY21 EPS with ROE of 28.3% and ROCE of 43.3%.


Outlook


We value the stock at 40xDec20 EPS and arrive at target price of Rs1467. We would advise buying into volatility at attractive prices. Retain Accumulate.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 12, 2019 04:37 pm

tags #Buy #Jubilant Foodworks #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

