Accumulate Jubilant Foodworks; target of Rs 1365: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Jubilant Foodworks

JFL’s Q2FY19 results were in line with our estimate with strong 20.5% Same Store Sales (SSSG) performance. The company continues to post strong margin performance for the fourth consecutive quarter, exhibited striking operating performance with 270bps margin expansion to 16.7%. Continuing momentum in core pizza due to product upgrade and ‘Everyday Value Offer’(EDV) is driving growth. GST has been a boon for the company to increase profitability. Going ahead, we believe that the company would post high single digit SSSG as the base would become unfavorable hereon. In addition, we believe that the margins would remain high, but would decline here on considering increase in number of store addition. Nevertheless, increase in sales volumes would partially mitigate the increase in operational expenses.

Outlook

Maintain ACCUMULATE with revised TP of ` 1,365 (35x FY20E CEPS).

