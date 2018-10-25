App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Jubilant Foodworks; target of Rs 1365: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Jubilant Foodworks with a target price of Rs 1365 in its research report dated October 24, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Jubilant Foodworks


JFL’s Q2FY19 results were in line with our estimate with strong 20.5% Same Store Sales (SSSG) performance. The company continues to post strong margin performance for the fourth consecutive quarter, exhibited striking operating performance with 270bps margin expansion to 16.7%. Continuing momentum in core pizza due to product upgrade and ‘Everyday Value Offer’(EDV) is driving growth. GST has been a boon for the company to increase profitability. Going ahead, we believe that the company would post high single digit SSSG as the base would become unfavorable hereon. In addition, we believe that the margins would remain high, but would decline here on considering increase in number of store addition. Nevertheless, increase in sales volumes would partially mitigate the increase in operational expenses.


Outlook


Maintain ACCUMULATE with revised TP of ` 1,365 (35x FY20E CEPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 05:26 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Jubilant Foodworks #Recommendations

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.