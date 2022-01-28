Accumulate JSW Steel; target of Rs 760: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on JSW Steel

Steel (JSTL) reported Q3FY22 Adj. EBITDA in-line with our estimates. While, it came above consensus estimates (CE) by 8%. On reported basis, EBITDA were below our estimates by 10% due to provision of Rs10.6bn for upward revision of already published average selling price of iron ore by Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) for September and October’2021. Recent relaxation of monetary policy for real-estate sector and increase in spending on infrastructure reflects Chinese authorities’ aim to stimulate economic activity after witnessing sharp slowdown over last two quarters. While, concerns on oversupply resulting from contraction in demand were addressed by commensurate curbs on production. Unlike past, this limited the intensity of Chinese mills to dump steel in exports markets. In the midst of low competitive intensity of Chinese mills and improving visibility on demand, abnormal surge in coking coal prices by ~27% in a month to All-time high level of US$445/t will turn out to be a major dampener for earnings of steel companies in next couple of quarters as scope for price hikes remains limited. Hence, we cut our EBITDA estimates by 5%/3% for FY22e/FY23e.

Outlook

However, we maintain our positive stance on stock given the strong capacity growth, peaked-out coking coal prices and restricted Chinese supplies. Reiterate Accumulate with revised TP of Rs760, EV/EBITDA of 6.5x FY23e.

More Info on Trent

At 16:00 hrs JSW Steel was quoting at Rs 627.95, up Rs 2.20, or 0.35 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 645.55 and an intraday low of Rs 625.95.

It was trading with volumes of 116,745 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 170,008 shares, a decrease of -31.33 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.82 percent or Rs 5.20 at Rs 625.75.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 776.50 and 52-week low Rs 356.00 on 06 August, 2021 and 01 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.13 percent below its 52-week high and 76.39 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 151,789.36 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More