Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate JK Tyre and Industries; target of Rs 145: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on JK Tyre and Industries with a target price of Rs 145 in its research report dated July 18, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on JK Tyre and Industries


JK Tyres (JKT) posted good set of growth numbers with a top line growth of 35% YoY. The growth was witnessed across segments, such as TBR, PC and light truck radials. 2/3-Wheeler space, which JKT entered through acquisition of Cavendish also witnessed growth during the quarter. The performance in Q1FY19 was enhanced with increased volume sales as well as internal efficiencies. JKT has increased its penetration in the market thereby maintaining its leadership position in the growing TBR category.


Outlook


With the presence across all the segment and the ongoing traction in the auto sales, JKT looks set for a double-digit revenue growth. Recommend Accumulate with a price target of ` 145.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 20, 2018 05:00 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #JK Tyre and Industries #Recommendations

