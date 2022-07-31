English
    Accumulate JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 555: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on JK Lakshmi Cement with a target price of Rs 555 in its research report dated July 29, 2022.

    July 31, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement


    JK Lakshmi (JKLC) reported Q1FY23 earnings in line with our/consensus estimates. EBITDA remained flat YoY at Rs2.57bn as fall in margins were offset by growth in volumes. Cost increased much higher than expectation. But, equally strong realisations negated the increase in costs. We cut our EBITDA estimates by 6.7%/2.6% for FY23e/FY24e due to incommensurate increase in realisations compared to sharp rise in costs. JKLC’s margins have started inching above its average rate of Rs750/t as concentrated efforts on 1) reducing share of lower margin clinker volumes, 2) optimisation of lead distance and 3) narrowing the gap on prices with peers have started paying off.


    Outlook


    This has helped JKLC to reduce the gap on margins with its peers. Underpinned by Improved quality of operations and attractive valuations, we maintain Accumulate with TP of Rs555, EV/EBITDA of 7.0x FY24e.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 31, 2022 03:27 pm
