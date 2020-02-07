App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 425: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on JK Lakshmi Cement with a target price of Rs 425 in its research report dated January 29, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement


JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) posted Q3FY20 EBITDA came in line with ours/consensus estimates. Strong profitability in North and Gujarat regions helped company to offset the weakness in Eastern region (25% of total volumes). Tight discipline, bottomed-out demand and limited capacity addition would help sustain margins in North and Gujarat regions. East region would witness flooding of capacity addition over next couple of years. However, we do not see further deterioration in region's margins given the wafer thin margins (with near nil RoCE for next 3-4 years) and likely consolidation. Commissioning of CPP, WHR and split grinding unit at Odisha further boosted the cost competitiveness of its East operations. In spite of sharp run-up in the stock price, JKLC continues to remain attractively placed given better outlook on North and Gujarat region, improved margins and reasonable valuations. We increase our EBITDA estimates by 2%/4% for FY21e/FY22e to factor in better margins.


Outlook


We reiterate Accumulate with revised TP of Rs425 (earlier Rs380), EV/EBITDA of 8.5x FY21e (8x earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

Read More
First Published on Feb 7, 2020 02:28 pm

tags #JK Lakshmi Cement #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.