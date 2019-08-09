Accumulate JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 380: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on JK Lakshmi Cement with a target price of Rs 380 in its research report dated August 07, 2019.
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement
JK Lakshmi Cement's (JKLC) Adj. PAT (adjusted for one-time consultancy fees and donation to political parties aggregating to Rs270mn) came above ours/consensus estimates by 15%/20% due to higher than expected realisations and lower costs. Led by 11% YoY/14% QoQ increase in realisations, Adj. EBITDA/t rose 106% YoY/89% QoQ to Rs845 above our estimate of Rs770. East (23% of total volumes) continued to remain weak link for JKLC due to depressed prices and high competition intensity. Commissioning of 20MW CPP and 0.8mtpa grinding unit at Odisha would aid in reducing costs (with cumulative advantage of Rs130-140/t) of East based plant. However, prices in East region would remain under pressure due to sharp increase in capacities and slowing demand.
Outlook
We maintain Accumulate with TP of Rs380 with cut in assigned EV/EBITDA multiple from earlier 9.0x to 8.5x FY21e.
