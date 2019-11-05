Accumulate JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 380: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement

JK Lakshmi Cement's (JKLC) EBITDA came below ours estimates by 5% due to higher than expected energy cost and other expenses, diluting better than expected realisations. EBITDA/t came below our estimate at Rs722 (PLe:Rs753), up 68% YoY/116% QoQ. East (24% of total volumes) continued to remain weak link for JKLC due to depressed prices and high competition intensity. Commissioning of 20MW CPP, 8MW WHR and 0.8mtpa Grinding unit (GU) at Odisha would add in little to margin expansion of Eastern operations due to intense competition in the region, severe shortage of cheaper domestic coal for new CPP and low scale of operations with limited network of satellite GU. The structural issues on logistics side (for Northern operations) continued to affect its ability to exploit the benefit of strong realisations. As the capacity cycle is set to revive strongly in Northern region with series of Greenfield plants (with highly competitive logistics network) are expected to come up in Rajasthan. Upcoming capacities in Gujarat/Northern region and overcapacity in Eastern region would continue to keep JKLC's margins under pressure.

Outlook

Stock has underperformed significantly over past 5 years due to poor show on margins. As the outlook on its margins continues to remain weak, we maintain Accumulate with TP of Rs380, EV/EBITDA of 8x FY21e.

