Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 380: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on JK Lakshmi Cement with a target price of Rs 380 in its research report dated November 04, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement


JK Lakshmi Cement's (JKLC) EBITDA came below ours estimates by 5% due to higher than expected energy cost and other expenses, diluting better than expected realisations. EBITDA/t came below our estimate at Rs722 (PLe:Rs753), up 68% YoY/116% QoQ. East (24% of total volumes) continued to remain weak link for JKLC due to depressed prices and high competition intensity. Commissioning of 20MW CPP, 8MW WHR and 0.8mtpa Grinding unit (GU) at Odisha would add in little to margin expansion of Eastern operations due to intense competition in the region, severe shortage of cheaper domestic coal for new CPP and low scale of operations with limited network of satellite GU. The structural issues on logistics side (for Northern operations) continued to affect its ability to exploit the benefit of strong realisations. As the capacity cycle is set to revive strongly in Northern region with series of Greenfield plants (with highly competitive logistics network) are expected to come up in Rajasthan. Upcoming capacities in Gujarat/Northern region and overcapacity in Eastern region would continue to keep JKLC's margins under pressure.


Outlook


Stock has underperformed significantly over past 5 years due to poor show on margins. As the outlook on its margins continues to remain weak, we maintain Accumulate with TP of Rs380, EV/EBITDA of 8x FY21e.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Nov 5, 2019 03:42 pm

tags #Buy #JK Lakshmi Cement #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

