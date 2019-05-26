Accumulate Jindal Steel and Power; target of Rs 171 Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Jindal Steel and Power

Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) reported Q4FY19 earnings below our estimates due to weaker-than-expected realisations in domestic steel operations and Jindal Power (JPL). Also, domestic steel unitary EBITDA margins fell 17%/Rs1,600/t QoQ (down 23%/Rs2,860/t) to Rs9,590 (PLe: Rs9,845), due to weaker than expected realisations. Angul (BF +BoF) steel operations stabilized in Q4FY19 with 88-90% utilisation levels.

Outlook

Given the weak operating performance and fall in realisations, we cut our EBITDA estimates by 0.9% for FY21E. We downgrade our rating to Accumulate (earlier BUY) with TP of Rs171 (earlier Rs210), EV/EBITDA of 5.5x (earlier 6x) FY21e.

