Accumulate Jamna Auto Industries; target of Rs 80: Dolat Capital Market

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Jamna Auto Industries

Jamna Auto posted stellar numbers in Q3FY21. EBIDTA grew 139% YoY to Rs 510mn with expanded margin of 14.9% (+553bps YoY), led by cost control measures and richer product mix (increase in mix from the aftermarket business). Jamna Auto is an ideal play on the ongoing revival in CV demand given its 68% market share in domestic OEMs markets. CV numbers are showing sequential improvement led by strong traction from ICVs and Tipper segment. M&HCV production volume grew 10% YoY in Q3. In order to de-risk its portfolio, company has introduced several new products in the after-market which will help to increase the content per vehicle. These include: 1) springs allied products - U-Bolt Center Bolt, Bush, Hanger Shackle and Spring Pin and 2) Lift Axle allied products - mainly Air bellow/ spring. The company is also setting up a plant for Allied products which will be commissioned by April 2022. The company is primarily focusing on optimizing costs by rationalizing salaries, overheads and warehouse cost management, BEP reduced to 25-30% cap utilization. The company has also digitized the complete after-market business to improve supply chain efficiency.

Outlook

We forecast that the Revenue/EBITDA will grow at 39/51% CAGR over FY21-23E. At CMP the stock is trading at 19x for FY23E EPS and 3.8x for FY23E BV. Recommend Accumulate with TP Rs 80 (based on 22x FY23E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.