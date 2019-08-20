App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Jamna Auto Industries; target of Rs 40: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Jamna Auto Industries with a target price of Rs 40 in its research report dated August 19, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Jamna Auto Industries


Jamna Auto reported weak set of numbers in Q1FY20. The revenue was ` 4.2bn (-25% YoY on a high base), due to slowdown in CV sales along with weaker product mix (affected by a shift in demand towards lower tonnage vehicles, a lower revenue from parabolic springs & lift axle and muted aftermarket sale). However, the company is maintaining its dominance in the domestic OEM segment with 71% market share in leaf springs and focused on widening its distribution network (through tie-ups with retailers and garage personnel in aftermarket segment). The management has also learnt from the past and deferred its capacity expansion plan to keep leverage under check (earlier the company had a planned a capex of ` 5bn in the next 3-4 years for its greenfield project at Adityapur and Indore. Given the lower-than-expected pre buying impact for BS-VI driven by GST related uncertainty and slowdown in economy, we cut our EPS estimates by 39/30% for FY20/21E.


Outlook


We expect the growth momentum in CV to revive materially only post clarity of GST and uptick in economic activity. We change our rating from Buy to Accumulate, with a lower TP of ` 40 (12x FY21E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 03:46 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Jamna Auto Industries #Recommendations

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.