Accumulate ITC; target of Rs 327: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ITC

ITC posted encouraging performance with ~26% cigarette volume growth and margin expansion across cigarettes, paperboard and hotels business. Near term outlook remains positive given 1) positive cigarette volume traction in a stable tax regime 2) strong pricing and benefits of back ward integration in paper board in near term 3) sequentially improving ARR and occupancy levels in Hotels and 4) sustained growth across segments in FMCG with margin expansion likely from 3Q23. Although we expect another quarter of margin pressure in FMCG, strong traction in other businesses will enable ITC to sustain double digit profit growth. ITC trades at 21.0x FY24 EPS with 10.1% EPS CAGR over FY22-24. We note ROE/ ROCE of 27%/33% and ~80%+ dividend payout are positives. We expect incremental returns to accrue in a more calibrated manner. Any punitive increase in cigarette taxes is a key risk to our call.

Outlook

We increase our FY23 EPS by 5.3% and target price to Rs327 (Rs305 earlier) even as we cut rating from Buy to Accumulate post 50% return and significant outperformance to consumer universe in past 12 months.

ITC -020822 - prabhu