Accumulate ITC; target of Rs 320: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on ITC

ITC’s Q2FY19 results came marginally ahead of our expectations. The cigarette business posted ~6% volume growth which was marginally better than estimate of 5%. The company reported strong 12.7% jump in FMCG business. Further, a 12.8% revenue growth in Agri businesses was encouraging as the business reported growth in the second consecutive quarter after lackluster performance in prior four quarters. Volume growth in cigarette business is continuously improving, which is a key positive. Going ahead, we believe that the volume growth would continue to improve with the delay in duty hike. Considering the constant increase in smuggled cigarette contribution we believe that the increase in duties would remain modest whenever it happens. Further, ITC’s entry in new FMCG categories and impetus to accelerate growth in existing categories would increase profitability.

Outlook

Maintain PER of 29x FY20E EPS and TP of ` 320. Maintain Accumulate.

