you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate ITC; target of Rs 310: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on ITC with a target price of Rs 310 in its research report dated July 05, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Dolat Capital's research report on ITC

ITC extended the newly acquired Charmis brand to a range of skincare products that would compete with HUL’s Pond’s and Nivea, and help scale up its presence in the high-margin personal-care business. It has also acquired floor cleaning brand Nimyle from Kolkata-based Arpita Agro Products. Amidst competitive pressure, it will take ~3-4 years with strong distribution for ITC to become a significant player in the categories.

Outlook

We anticipate consumer shift from bidi to cigarette as well as to branded FMCG products which is likely to improve company’s profitability. Maintain Accumulate.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 10, 2018 03:49 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #ITC #Recommendations

