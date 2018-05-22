Accumulate ITC; target of Rs 310: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on ITC

ITC’s Q4FY18 revenues came below our expectations primarily due to ~3% decline in volume growth. Nevertheless, EBITDA and APAT came in line with our estimate. A 430bps expansion in GM and EBITDA margin was a positive surprise. In addition, robust 64% jump in FMCG business was encouraging. However, revenue decline in paper and agri businesses was restricted top line growth. Going ahead, we believe that the volumes in cigarette business would continue to remain under pressure as the government expected to increase duties on the category. Nevertheless, considering the constant increase in smuggled cigarette contribution we believe that the increase in duties would remain modest. Further, ITC’s entry in new FMCG categories and impetus to accelerate growth in existing categories would increase profitability.

Valuing ITC at a PER of 28x FY20E EPS to arrive at a TP of ` 310. Maintain Accumulate.

For all recommendations report, click here

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.