App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 22, 2018 05:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate ITC; target of Rs 310: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on ITC with a target price of Rs 310 in its research report dated May 17, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on ITC


ITC’s Q4FY18 revenues came below our expectations primarily due to ~3% decline in volume growth. Nevertheless, EBITDA and APAT came in line with our estimate. A 430bps expansion in GM and EBITDA margin was a positive surprise. In addition, robust 64% jump in FMCG business was encouraging. However, revenue decline in paper and agri businesses was restricted top line growth. Going ahead, we believe that the volumes in cigarette business would continue to remain under pressure as the government expected to increase duties on the category. Nevertheless, considering the constant increase in smuggled cigarette contribution we believe that the increase in duties would remain modest. Further, ITC’s entry in new FMCG categories and impetus to accelerate growth in existing categories would increase profitability.

Outlook
Valuing ITC at a PER of 28x FY20E EPS to arrive at a TP of ` 310. Maintain Accumulate.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #ITC #Recommendations

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.