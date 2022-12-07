English
    Accumulate Ipca Laboratories; target of Rs 950: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Ipca Laboratories with a target price of Rs 950 in its research report dated November 15, 2022.

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ipca Laboratories


    We reduce our FY24E/FY25E EPS estimates by 8%/9%. IPCA Lab’s (IPCA) H1 performance was muted impacted by higher overheads, high COVID base and issues related to UK and export API business. However, we see margins are likely to recover as revenues scale up with easing of certain overheads and raw material prices. Domestic business (45% of total sales) remained strong and it will continue to outperform IPM. Additionally, export business is also on a gradual recovery mode with UK and export API business expected to normalize by Q4F23.



    Outlook


    At CMP, stock is trading at 23x FY24E and 19.6x FY25E P/E. We recommend ‘Accumulate’ with revised TP of Rs950/share.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

