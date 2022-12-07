Accumulate Ipca Laboratories; target of Rs 950: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ipca Laboratories

We reduce our FY24E/FY25E EPS estimates by 8%/9%. IPCA Lab’s (IPCA) H1 performance was muted impacted by higher overheads, high COVID base and issues related to UK and export API business. However, we see margins are likely to recover as revenues scale up with easing of certain overheads and raw material prices. Domestic business (45% of total sales) remained strong and it will continue to outperform IPM. Additionally, export business is also on a gradual recovery mode with UK and export API business expected to normalize by Q4F23.

Outlook

At CMP, stock is trading at 23x FY24E and 19.6x FY25E P/E. We recommend ‘Accumulate’ with revised TP of Rs950/share.

