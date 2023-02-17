English
    Accumulate Ipca Laboratories; target of Rs 865: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Ipca Laboratories with a target price of Rs 865 in its research report dated February 17, 2023.

    February 17, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ipca Laboratories

    Ipca Labs (IPCA) Q3 OPM of 15% was lowest since FY19, impacted by lower GMs and continued higher overheads. We expect margins to recover from Q1FY24 as revenues scale-up with NLEM benefits, along with easing of certain raw material prices. Domestic business (45% of total sales), remained strong and will continue to outperform IPM. Further, export business is on a gradual recovery mode with UK and export API business expected to normalize. At CMP, the stock is trading at 23x FY25E factoring in near term recovery. Downgrade to ‘Hold’.


    Outlook

    We reduce our FY24/FY25E EPS estimates by 21%/15% and downgrade the stock to ‘Hold’ from Accumulate with revised TP of Rs865 (Rs950 earlier), valuing at 23x on FY25E EPS. Our FY24/FY25E factors margin recovery to 19%/ 21%.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    IPCA Laboratories - 17 -02 - 2023 - prabhu

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 04:06 pm