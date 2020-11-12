Accumulate IPCA Laboratories; target of Rs 2369: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on IPCA Laboratories

IPCA’s Q2FY21 numbers were in line with estimates. While the acute portfolio underperformed in 2Q in India (all-time lows on anti-malarial and anti-bacterial), management guided for a swift recovery in 2H (10% growth guided). Further, despite the cost structure picking up as field activities normalize, IPCA remains confident of sustaining EBITDA margins >25% in 2H. India business is driven by Cardiac and pain franchise (70% of sales). API business is driven by sartan supplies to emerging markets and there is a risk to prices if the global shortage resolves. Institutional tenders and a resumption in the US offer potential upside.

Outlook

At CMP, the stock trades at 24x FY22 and 22x FY23 EPS. We recommend ACCUMULATE on dips.

