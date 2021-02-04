Accumulate InterGlobe Aviation; target of Rs 1780: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on InterGlobe Aviation

We increase IndiGo’s FY22/FY23 earnings by 7.5%/ 7.1% and assign Accumulate rating given 1) sustained scale up of operations 2) broad based recovery in domestic demand aided by non-metro cities and 3) improving load factors on the back of rising consumer confidence IndiGo’s management remains optimistic about sustainability of demand momentum and expects to operate at 75-80% of LY capacity in 4Q21 while achieving 100% of domestic/international capacity by Apr21/Dec21 given 1) emergence of traffic from non-metro cities in post Covid era 2) gradual opening up of International operations 3) recovery in corporate air travel. Although fixed cash burn has reduced from Rs400mn/day in March to Rs150mn/day in Dec20, management remains cautious in the near term given 1) rising crude oil prices and 2) volatility in demand with 4Q being a seasonally weak quarter. However, with 100 less efficient A320ceos to be redelivered by Dec21 and continued induction of fuel-efficient A320neo family shall help reduce IndiGo’s unit’s costs further. IndiGo remains better placed than its peers given 1) strong balance sheet with Rs184bn cash & equivalents (Rs75bn in free cash) 2) industry leading cost structure and 3) strong management team.

Outlook

We value the stock at 9x FY23 adj. EV/EBITDAR and arrive at a target price of Rs1,780/-. We re-assign Accumulate Rating (earlier under review) and recommend buying on dips.

