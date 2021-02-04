MARKET NEWS

Accumulate InterGlobe Aviation; target of Rs 1780: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on InterGlobe Aviation with a target price of Rs 1780 in its research report dated January 28, 2021.

February 04, 2021 / 06:53 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on InterGlobe Aviation


We increase IndiGo’s FY22/FY23 earnings by 7.5%/ 7.1% and assign Accumulate rating given 1) sustained scale up of operations 2) broad based recovery in domestic demand aided by non-metro cities and 3) improving load factors on the back of rising consumer confidence IndiGo’s management remains optimistic about sustainability of demand momentum and expects to operate at 75-80% of LY capacity in 4Q21 while achieving 100% of domestic/international capacity by Apr21/Dec21 given 1) emergence of traffic from non-metro cities in post Covid era 2) gradual opening up of International operations 3) recovery in corporate air travel. Although fixed cash burn has reduced from Rs400mn/day in March to Rs150mn/day in Dec20, management remains cautious in the near term given 1) rising crude oil prices and 2) volatility in demand with 4Q being a seasonally weak quarter. However, with 100 less efficient A320ceos to be redelivered by Dec21 and continued induction of fuel-efficient A320neo family shall help reduce IndiGo’s unit’s costs further. IndiGo remains better placed than its peers given 1) strong balance sheet with Rs184bn cash & equivalents (Rs75bn in free cash) 2) industry leading cost structure and 3) strong management team.


Outlook


We value the stock at 9x FY23 adj. EV/EBITDAR and arrive at a target price of Rs1,780/-. We re-assign Accumulate Rating (earlier under review) and recommend buying on dips.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Accumulate #Interglobe Aviation #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Feb 4, 2021 06:53 pm

